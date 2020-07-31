Day Trading Guide for July 31, 2020

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
₹1050 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1035
1020
1065
|
1080
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,065 levels
₹961 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
950
940
970
|
980
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹950 levels
₹193 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
187
195
|
198
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹190 levels
₹77 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
73
79
|
82
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels
₹2108 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2090
2070
2130
|
2150
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,130 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
179
174
191
|
195
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹191 levels
₹2277 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2225
2300
|
2325
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,300 levels
11108 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11050
11000
11170
|
11225
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,170 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...