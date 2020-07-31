Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 31, 2020

| Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

₹1050 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1035

1020

1065

1080

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,065 levels

₹961 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

950

940

970

980

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹950 levels

₹193 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

187

195

198

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹190 levels

₹77 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

73

79

82

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels

₹2108 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2090

2070

2130

2150

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,130 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

179

174

191

195

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹191 levels

₹2277 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2225

2300

2325

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,300 levels

11108 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11050

11000

11170

11225

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,170 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

