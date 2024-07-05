₹1727 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1675
1740
1760
Wait for dips. Go long at 1715. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹1649 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1610
1660
1700
Go long only above 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
425
432
435
Go long only above 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 431
₹277 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
271
280
284
Go long only above 280. Stop-loss can be placed at 279
₹3108 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3080
3035
3140
3170
Take fresh shorts only below 3080 with a stop-loss at 3090
₹839 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
835
828
845
851
Go long only above 845. Stop-loss can be kept at 843
₹4021 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4000
3975
4070
4100
Wait for dips. Go long at 4010. Stop-loss can be kept at 3990
24375 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24280
24150
24460
24560
Go long on dips at 24300. Stop-loss can be placed at 24260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.