₹1727 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1675

1740

1760

Wait for dips. Go long at 1715. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹1649 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1610

1660

1700

Go long only above 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

425

432

435

Go long only above 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 431

₹277 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

271

280

284

Go long only above 280. Stop-loss can be placed at 279

₹3108 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3080

3035

3140

3170

Take fresh shorts only below 3080 with a stop-loss at 3090

₹839 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

835

828

845

851

Go long only above 845. Stop-loss can be kept at 843

₹4021 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4000

3975

4070

4100

Wait for dips. Go long at 4010. Stop-loss can be kept at 3990

24375 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24280

24150

24460

24560

Go long on dips at 24300. Stop-loss can be placed at 24260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

