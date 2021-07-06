Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 6, 2021

| Updated on July 05, 2021

₹1495 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1458

1500

1523

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,500

₹1579 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1565

1550

1590

1605

Can go long in the stock of Infosys with stop-loss at ₹1,560 as the price action looks bullish

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

205

207

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹205 levels

₹121 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

112

121

123

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock sustains above ₹121

₹2150 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2060

2175

2200

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹2,110 as the rally is likely to continue

₹432 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

418

442

450

Go long in the stock of SBI if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹435; stop-loss can be at ₹425

₹3321 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3255

3375

3400

Initiate fresh long positions in the stock of TCS if it bounces off the support at ₹3,300

15868 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15840

15800

15910

15945

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract decisively breaches 15,875

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 06, 2021

