Day Trading Guide for July 6, 2021

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
₹1495 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1458
1500
|
1523
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,500
₹1579 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1565
1550
1590
|
1605
Can go long in the stock of Infosys with stop-loss at ₹1,560 as the price action looks bullish
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
205
|
207
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹205 levels
₹121 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
116
112
121
|
123
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock sustains above ₹121
₹2150 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2060
2175
|
2200
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹2,110 as the rally is likely to continue
₹432 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
424
418
442
|
450
Go long in the stock of SBI if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹435; stop-loss can be at ₹425
₹3321 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3255
3375
|
3400
Initiate fresh long positions in the stock of TCS if it bounces off the support at ₹3,300
15868 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15840
15800
15910
|
15945
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract decisively breaches 15,875
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
