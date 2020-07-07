Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 7, 2020

| Updated on July 06, 2020 Published on July 07, 2020

₹1102 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1088

1074

1116

1130

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,088 levels

₹763 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

756

745

770

778

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹770 levels

₹199 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

193

203

207

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹203 levels

₹83 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

81

78

86

89

Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹81 levels

₹1851 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1830

1810

1865

1880

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,830 levels

₹188 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

175

195

200

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹182 levels

₹2263 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2240

2220

2280

2300

The stock tests a key resistance now. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,280 levels

10754 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10700

10640

10810

10860

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

