Day Trading Guide for July 7, 2020

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
₹1102 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1088
1074
1116
|
1130
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,088 levels
₹763 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
756
745
770
|
778
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹770 levels
₹199 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
193
203
|
207
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹203 levels
₹83 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
81
78
86
|
89
Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹81 levels
₹1851 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1830
1810
1865
|
1880
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,830 levels
₹188 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
175
195
|
200
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹182 levels
₹2263 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2240
2220
2280
|
2300
The stock tests a key resistance now. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,280 levels
10754 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10700
10640
10810
|
10860
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,700 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...