Day Trading Guide for July 8, 2020

₹1105 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1092

1075

1116

1130

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,116 levels

₹794 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

785

775

804

815

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹785 levels

₹194 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

191

188

197

200

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹197 levels

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

79

76

83

86

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹79 levels

₹1823 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1780

1840

1860

Consider initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,840 levels

₹188 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

175

195

200

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹182 levels

₹2269 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2230

2290

2315

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS jumps above ₹2,290 levles

10766 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10700

10640

10815

10875

Consider initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 10,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 08, 2020
