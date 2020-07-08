Day Trading Guide for July 8, 2020

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1092
1075
1116
|
1130
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,116 levels
₹794 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
785
775
804
|
815
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹785 levels
₹194 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
191
188
197
|
200
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹197 levels
₹81 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
79
76
83
|
86
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹79 levels
₹1823 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1780
1840
|
1860
Consider initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,840 levels
₹188 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
175
195
|
200
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹182 levels
₹2269 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2230
2290
|
2315
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS jumps above ₹2,290 levles
10766 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10700
10640
10815
|
10875
Consider initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 10,700 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Favipiravir’s potential is unclear; challengesin the US business need a watch
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...