Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 9, 2020

| Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

₹1109 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1095

1080

1120

1135

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,095 levels

₹774 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

765

755

785

796

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹765 levels

₹196 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

190

199

202

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹199 levels

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

79

76

83

86

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹79 levels

₹1797 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1785

1760

1815

1830

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,815 levels

₹191 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

180

197

205

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹185 levels

₹2217 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2175

2240

2260

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹2,200 levels

10696 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10640

10580

10750

10815

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 10,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 09, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7