Day Trading Guide for July 9, 2020

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
₹1109 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1095
1080
1120
|
1135
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,095 levels
₹774 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
765
755
785
|
796
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹765 levels
₹196 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
190
199
|
202
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹199 levels
₹81 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
79
76
83
|
86
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹79 levels
₹1797 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1785
1760
1815
|
1830
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,815 levels
₹191 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
180
197
|
205
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹185 levels
₹2217 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2175
2240
|
2260
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹2,200 levels
10696 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10640
10580
10750
|
10815
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 10,750 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...