hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 1, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 31, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1387 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1335

1405

1430

Immediate outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1395 with a stop-loss at 1415

₹1504 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1465

1520

1530

Can fall from here. But wait for a rise and go short at 1415 and 1425. Keep the Stop-loss at 1545

₹271 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

268

273

275

Near-term outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹151 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

149

146

153

159

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 151 only if the stock breaks above 153

₹2634 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2595

2550

2650

2685

Wait for a bounce and go short if RIL turns down from 2650. Stop-loss can be kept at 2670

₹468 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

454

472

478

Near-term view is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 471 with a stop-loss at 474

₹3365 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3340

3320

3385

3405

Hovers below a crucial resistance. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3395

16555 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16530

16470

16700

16800

Stuck in a narrow range. Wait for a range breakout to get clarity on the next move

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 01, 2022
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you