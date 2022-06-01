Day Trading Guide for June 1, 2022

₹1387 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1335
1405
1430
Immediate outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1395 with a stop-loss at 1415
₹1504 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1465
1520
1530
Can fall from here. But wait for a rise and go short at 1415 and 1425. Keep the Stop-loss at 1545
₹271 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
268
273
275
Near-term outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹151 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
149
146
153
159
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 151 only if the stock breaks above 153
₹2634 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2595
2550
2650
2685
Wait for a bounce and go short if RIL turns down from 2650. Stop-loss can be kept at 2670
₹468 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
454
472
478
Near-term view is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 471 with a stop-loss at 474
₹3365 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3340
3320
3385
3405
Hovers below a crucial resistance. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3395
16555 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16530
16470
16700
16800
Stuck in a narrow range. Wait for a range breakout to get clarity on the next move
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
June 01, 2022