Day trading guide for June 07: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1378 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1360 1340 1390 1400 Bias is bearish to see a fresh fall. Go short now and at 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1395 ₹1530 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1495 1465 1550 1590 Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1550 with a stop-loss at 1540 ₹275 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 272 268 276 280 Wait for a dip and go long with a stop-loss at 269 only if the stock bounces back from 272 ₹154 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 152 148 156 160 Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 156. Stop-loss can be kept at 158 ₹2767 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2700 2600 2820 2880 Corrective fall is possible. Wait for dips and go long near 2720. Keep the stop-loss at 2680 ₹464 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 456 450 466 480 The stock can fall from here. Initate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at 468 ₹3430 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3400 3350 3480 3500 Initiate fresh short positions if the stock falls below 3400. Keep the stop-loss at 3420 16587 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16480 16400 16660 16700 Still stuck in a narrow range of 16,400-16,700. Wait for a breakout to get a clarity to trade. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.