hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide for June 07: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jun 06, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1378 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1340

1390

1400

Bias is bearish to see a fresh fall. Go short now and at 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1395

₹1530 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1465

1550

1590

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1550 with a stop-loss at 1540

₹275 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

268

276

280

Wait for a dip and go long with a stop-loss at 269 only if the stock bounces back from 272

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

148

156

160

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 156. Stop-loss can be kept at 158

₹2767 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2600

2820

2880

Corrective fall is possible. Wait for dips and go long near 2720. Keep the stop-loss at 2680

₹464 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

456

450

466

480

The stock can fall from here. Initate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at 468

₹3430 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3350

3480

3500

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock falls below 3400. Keep the stop-loss at 3420

16587 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16480

16400

16660

16700

Still stuck in a narrow range of 16,400-16,700. Wait for a breakout to get a clarity to trade.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 07, 2022
Reliance Industries Ltd
ITC Ltd
ONGC
HDFC Bank Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
State Bank of India
Nifty
stock market
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you