₹1609 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1575

1620

1640

Go long on dips at 1603. Keep the stop-loss at 1590

₹1283 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1250

1295

1310

Go short now and at 1290. Keep the stop-loss at 1305

₹443 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

435

446

450

Wait for dips. Go long at 441. Keep the stop-loss at 439

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

155

153

159

162

Initiate fresh longs now with a tight stop-loss at 154

₹2500 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2480

2460

2520

2540

Go long on dips at 2490. Stop-loss can be kept at 2470

₹588 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

585

582

591

594

Go short only below 585. Keep the stop-loss at 587

₹3236 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3220

3190

3260

3290

Wait for dips. Go long at 3225. Stop-loss can be kept at 3210

18722 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18660

18580

18740

18800

Go long on a bounce from 18660. Keep the stop-loss at 18630

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   