₹1609 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1575
1620
1640
Go long on dips at 1603. Keep the stop-loss at 1590
₹1283 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1250
1295
1310
Go short now and at 1290. Keep the stop-loss at 1305
₹443 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
435
446
450
Wait for dips. Go long at 441. Keep the stop-loss at 439
₹156 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
155
153
159
162
Initiate fresh longs now with a tight stop-loss at 154
₹2500 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2480
2460
2520
2540
Go long on dips at 2490. Stop-loss can be kept at 2470
₹588 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
585
582
591
594
Go short only below 585. Keep the stop-loss at 587
₹3236 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3220
3190
3260
3290
Wait for dips. Go long at 3225. Stop-loss can be kept at 3210
18722 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18660
18580
18740
18800
Go long on a bounce from 18660. Keep the stop-loss at 18630
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
