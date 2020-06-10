Day Trading Guide for June 10, 2020

₹986 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
970
950
1000
|
1015
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,000 levels
₹717 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
710
700
726
|
735
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹710 levels
₹198 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
192
201
|
204
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC slumps below ₹195 levels
₹90 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
88
85
93
|
96
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹93 levels
₹1537 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1505
1555
|
1570
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining fixed stop-loss at ₹1,555 levels
₹184 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
178
172
190
|
196
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹190 levels
₹2073 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2050
2030
2095
|
2115
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,050 levels
10034 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9970
9900
10100
|
10170
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop--loss if the contract fails to move beyond 10,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
June 10, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism