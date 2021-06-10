Day Trading Guide for June 10, 2021

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
₹1479 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1494
|
1510
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,465 levels
₹1414 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1426
|
1440
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,400 levels
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
208
214
|
217
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹214 levels
₹124 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
121
118
127
|
130
The stock of ONGC is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Go short if it fails to move above ₹127
₹2174 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2158
2140
2195
|
2215
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,195
₹421 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
426
|
432
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹415 levels
₹3199 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3160
3225
|
3250
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹3,225 levels
15660 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15600
15550
15710
|
15770
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract fails to move beyond 15,710 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
