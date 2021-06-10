Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 10, 2021

| Updated on June 09, 2021

₹1479 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1494

1510

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,465 levels

₹1414 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1426

1440

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,400 levels

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

208

214

217

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹214 levels

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

121

118

127

130

The stock of ONGC is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Go short if it fails to move above ₹127

₹2174 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2158

2140

2195

2215

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,195

₹421 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

426

432

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹415 levels

₹3199 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3180

3160

3225

3250

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹3,225 levels

15660 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15600

15550

15710

15770

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract fails to move beyond 15,710 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 10, 2021

