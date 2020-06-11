Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 11, 2020

| Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 11, 2020

₹991 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

980

964

1005

1020

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹1,005 levels

₹715 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

708

700

722

730

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹722 levels

₹199 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

195

192

202

205

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC jumps above ₹202 levels

₹88 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

85

82

91

93

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹91 levels

₹1572 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1590

1610

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,590 levels

₹187 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

183

178

194

200

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹183 levels

₹2108 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2060

2130

2150

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,085 levels

10118 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10050

10000

10170

10230

As long as the contract trades above 10,050 the near-term stances stays positive. Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 11, 2020

