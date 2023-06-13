₹1600 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1585
1575
1605
1620
Initiate shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1610
₹1292 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1280
1265
1300
1320
Go long only above 1300. Keep the stop-loss at 1295
₹437 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
434
430
440
443
Go long only above 440. Keep the stop-loss at 439
₹155 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
154
152
156
158
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 153
₹2483 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2470
2450
2500
2515
Wait for dips. Go long at 2475 with a stop-loss at 2465
₹578 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
575
571
581
585
Go short now and at 580. Keep the stop-loss at 582
₹3248 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3200
3260
3290
Go long on a break above 3260. Keep the stop-loss at 3250
18690 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18660
18600
18730
18800
Go long only above 18730. Stop-loss can be placed at 18690
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.