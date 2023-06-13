₹1600 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1575

1605

1620

Initiate shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1610

₹1292 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1265

1300

1320

Go long only above 1300. Keep the stop-loss at 1295

₹437 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

434

430

440

443

Go long only above 440. Keep the stop-loss at 439

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

154

152

156

158

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 153

₹2483 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2470

2450

2500

2515

Wait for dips. Go long at 2475 with a stop-loss at 2465

₹578 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

575

571

581

585

Go short now and at 580. Keep the stop-loss at 582

₹3248 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3230

3200

3260

3290

Go long on a break above 3260. Keep the stop-loss at 3250

18690 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18660

18600

18730

18800

Go long only above 18730. Stop-loss can be placed at 18690

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   