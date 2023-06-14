₹1604 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1635

1650

Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 1580.

₹1305 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1275

1310

1330

Go long once the stock moves past 1310; stop-loss at 1290.

₹445 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

430

447

455

Buy if the stock breaks out of 447; stop-loss at 440.

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

156

158

Go long if the stock surpasses 156; stop-loss at 154.

₹2520 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2505

2485

2535

2600

Buy the stock as it looks bullish. Place stop-loss at 2485.

₹576 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

575

570

582

590

Buy as the stock is trading near the support; stop-loss at 565.

₹3243 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3165

3275

3325

Initiate fresh longs at current level with stop-loss 3200.

18775 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18750

18725

18835

18900

Consider buys now and on a dip to 18,725. Place stop-loss at 18,700.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

