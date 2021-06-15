Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 15, 2021

| Updated on June 14, 2021

₹1479 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1494

1510

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,494 levels

₹1461 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1440

1474

1485

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,474

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

209

211

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹205 levels

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

121

118

127

130

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹121 levels

₹2245 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2205

2260

2275

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,260 levels

₹430 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

420

435

440

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹435 levels

₹3276 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3225

3295

3315

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,250 levels

15832 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15770

15700

15880

15935

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,770 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 15, 2021

technical analysis
