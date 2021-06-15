Day Trading Guide for June 15, 2021

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
₹1479 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1494
|
1510
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,494 levels
₹1461 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1440
1474
|
1485
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,474
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
209
|
211
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹205 levels
₹124 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
121
118
127
|
130
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹121 levels
₹2245 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2205
2260
|
2275
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,260 levels
₹430 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
420
435
|
440
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹435 levels
₹3276 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3225
3295
|
3315
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,250 levels
15832 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15770
15700
15880
|
15935
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,770 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
