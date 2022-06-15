hamburger

Day Trading Guide for June 15, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 14, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1311 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1305

1290

1325

1350

Consolidating within the downtrend. Go short on a break below 1305. Stop-loss can be kept at 1315

₹1440 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1400

1450

1475

Looks vulnerable for a fresh fall. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 1448 with a stop-loss at 1460

₹265 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

263

260

269

272

Wait for an intermediate bounce and initiate fresh short positions at 268. Keep the stop-loss at 271

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

148

158

161

Near-term downtrend is intact. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 158 with a stop-loss at 160

₹2627 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2614

2550

2650

2680

Holding above a support but can break it. Go short on a break below 2614. Stop-loss can be kept at 2630

₹448 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

444

440

451

455

Resistance can cap the upside. A fresh fall is possible. Go short now and at 450 with a stop-loss at 453

₹3211 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3180

3150

3245

3300

Resistance ahead. Go short only if the stock reverses lower from 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3265

15742 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15660

15500

15820

15880

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 15720 only if the contract breaks below 15660.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 15, 2022
