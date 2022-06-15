Day Trading Guide for June 15, 2022

₹1311 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1305
1290
1325
1350
Consolidating within the downtrend. Go short on a break below 1305. Stop-loss can be kept at 1315
₹1440 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1400
1450
1475
Looks vulnerable for a fresh fall. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 1448 with a stop-loss at 1460
₹265 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
263
260
269
272
Wait for an intermediate bounce and initiate fresh short positions at 268. Keep the stop-loss at 271
₹156 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
148
158
161
Near-term downtrend is intact. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 158 with a stop-loss at 160
₹2627 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2614
2550
2650
2680
Holding above a support but can break it. Go short on a break below 2614. Stop-loss can be kept at 2630
₹448 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
444
440
451
455
Resistance can cap the upside. A fresh fall is possible. Go short now and at 450 with a stop-loss at 453
₹3211 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3150
3245
3300
Resistance ahead. Go short only if the stock reverses lower from 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3265
15742 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15660
15500
15820
15880
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 15720 only if the contract breaks below 15660.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
June 15, 2022