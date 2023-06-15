₹1602 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1635

1650

Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 1580.

₹1301 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1275

1310

1330

Go long once the stock moves past 1310; stop-loss at 1290.

₹444 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

430

447

455

Buy if the stock breaks out of 447; stop-loss at 440.

₹157 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

152

160

164

Go long on the stock with stop-loss at 155.

₹2552 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2525

2500

2600

2630

Buy now and on a dip to 2530; stop-loss at 2500.

₹576 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

575

570

582

590

Buy as the stock is trading near the support; stop-loss at 565.

₹3251 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3165

3275

3325

Initiate fresh longs above 3275; stop-loss at 3225.

18810 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18780

18725

18835

18900

Go long if the contract breaches 18835. Keep stop-loss at 18770.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

