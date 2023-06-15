₹1602 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1635
1650
Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 1580.
₹1301 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1275
1310
1330
Go long once the stock moves past 1310; stop-loss at 1290.
₹444 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
430
447
455
Buy if the stock breaks out of 447; stop-loss at 440.
₹157 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
152
160
164
Go long on the stock with stop-loss at 155.
₹2552 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2525
2500
2600
2630
Buy now and on a dip to 2530; stop-loss at 2500.
₹576 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
575
570
582
590
Buy as the stock is trading near the support; stop-loss at 565.
₹3251 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3165
3275
3325
Initiate fresh longs above 3275; stop-loss at 3225.
18810 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18780
18725
18835
18900
Go long if the contract breaches 18835. Keep stop-loss at 18770.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
