Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 16, 2021

| Updated on June 15, 2021

₹1490 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1478

1465

1505

1520

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,478 levels

₹1472 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1450

1485

1495

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,474

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

209

211

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹209 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

122

119

127

130

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹122 levels

₹2249 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2205

2267

2280

Go long with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,267 levels

₹429 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

420

435

440

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹435 levels

₹3262 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3220

3280

3300

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop loss if the stock falls below ₹3,240 levels

15879 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15820

15770

15935

15995

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses up from 15,820 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 16, 2021

