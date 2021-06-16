Day Trading Guide for June 16, 2021

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1478
1465
1505
|
1520
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,478 levels
₹1472 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1450
1485
|
1495
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,474
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
209
|
211
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹209 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
122
119
127
|
130
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹122 levels
₹2249 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2205
2267
|
2280
Go long with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,267 levels
₹429 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
420
435
|
440
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹435 levels
₹3262 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3220
3280
|
3300
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop loss if the stock falls below ₹3,240 levels
15879 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15820
15770
15935
|
15995
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses up from 15,820 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
