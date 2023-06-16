₹1581 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1550

1600

1635

Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 1600.

₹1286 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1265

1300

1330

Buy if the stock breaks out of 1300; stop-loss at 1285.

₹447 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

440

450

455

Initiate fresh longs above 450; keep stop-loss at 445.

₹157 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

152

160

164

Go long on the stock with stop-loss at 155.

₹2551 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2525

2500

2600

2630

Buy now and on a dip to 2530; stop-loss at 2500.

₹566 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

565

555

575

585

Go short below 565; keep stop-loss at 570.

₹3216 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3165

3275

3325

Go long if the stock bounces off 3200; stop-loss at 3250.

18739 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18725

18650

18780

18835

Buy the contract if it bounces off 18725; keep stop-loss at 18650.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

