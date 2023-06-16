₹1581 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1550
1600
1635
Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 1600.
₹1286 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1265
1300
1330
Buy if the stock breaks out of 1300; stop-loss at 1285.
₹447 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
440
450
455
Initiate fresh longs above 450; keep stop-loss at 445.
₹157 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
152
160
164
Go long on the stock with stop-loss at 155.
₹2551 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2525
2500
2600
2630
Buy now and on a dip to 2530; stop-loss at 2500.
₹566 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
565
555
575
585
Go short below 565; keep stop-loss at 570.
₹3216 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3165
3275
3325
Go long if the stock bounces off 3200; stop-loss at 3250.
18739 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18725
18650
18780
18835
Buy the contract if it bounces off 18725; keep stop-loss at 18650.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.