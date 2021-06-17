Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 17, 2021

| Updated on June 16, 2021

₹1484 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1455

1500

1515

The stock is range-bound over the past five trading sessions. Go long with a fixed stop-loss above ₹1,500 levels

₹1480 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1460

1490

1500

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,490 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

209

211

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹209 levels

₹126 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

121

129

132

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹124 levels

₹2211 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2190

2170

2230

2250

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,230 levels

₹425 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

415

430

436

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹430 levels

₹3276 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3225

3300

3325

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,250 levels

15790 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15730

15680

15850

15910

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,850 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 17, 2021

stocks and shares
