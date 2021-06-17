Day Trading Guide for June 17, 2021

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
₹1484 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1455
1500
|
1515
The stock is range-bound over the past five trading sessions. Go long with a fixed stop-loss above ₹1,500 levels
₹1480 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1460
1490
|
1500
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,490 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
209
|
211
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹209 levels
₹126 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
124
121
129
|
132
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹124 levels
₹2211 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2170
2230
|
2250
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,230 levels
₹425 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
415
430
|
436
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹430 levels
₹3276 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3225
3300
|
3325
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,250 levels
15790 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15730
15680
15850
|
15910
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,850 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
