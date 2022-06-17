Day Trading Guide for June 17, 2022

₹1281 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1250
1325
1350
Key support is ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1270. Keep the stop-loss at 1280
₹1397 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1320
1450
1480
Outlook is bearish. There is room to fall more from here. Go short now with a stop-loss at 1425
₹261 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
257
250
268
271
Near-term trend is down. Go short now and accumulate at 266. Stop-loss can be placed at 270
₹143 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
132
150
157
Downmove strengthens. Initiate shorts now and on a rise at 148. Keep the stop-loss at 152
₹2560 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2530
2490
2610
2660
Coming down in line with our expectation. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2590
₹441 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
433
444
448
Has declined sharply breaking below a support. Go short now and at 443 with a stop-loss at 446
₹3145 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3080
3000
3175
3200
Short-term view is negative. Go short now and accumulate at 3170. Keep the stop-loss at 3190
15340 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15150
15000
15500
15650
View is negative but be cautious of corrective bounces. Go short with a stop-loss at 15550.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
June 17, 2022