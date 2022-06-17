hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 17, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 16, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1281 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1250

1325

1350

Key support is ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1270. Keep the stop-loss at 1280

₹1397 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1320

1450

1480

Outlook is bearish. There is room to fall more from here. Go short now with a stop-loss at 1425

₹261 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

257

250

268

271

Near-term trend is down. Go short now and accumulate at 266. Stop-loss can be placed at 270

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

132

150

157

Downmove strengthens. Initiate shorts now and on a rise at 148. Keep the stop-loss at 152

₹2560 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2530

2490

2610

2660

Coming down in line with our expectation. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2590

₹441 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

433

444

448

Has declined sharply breaking below a support. Go short now and at 443 with a stop-loss at 446

₹3145 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3080

3000

3175

3200

Short-term view is negative. Go short now and accumulate at 3170. Keep the stop-loss at 3190

15340 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15150

15000

15500

15650

View is negative but be cautious of corrective bounces. Go short with a stop-loss at 15550.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 17, 2022
