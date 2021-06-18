Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 18, 2021

| Updated on June 17, 2021

₹1465 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1433

1480

1495

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,480 levels

₹1497 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1486

1475

1510

1520

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,486 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

200

208

210

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹203 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

127

130

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹123 levels

₹2215 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2180

2232

2250

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2232 levels

₹420 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

430

436

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹415 levels

₹3320 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3275

3340

3365

The stock is witnessing buying interest. Make use of intraday dips to buy with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,300 levels

15692 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15630

15570

15750

15800

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,630 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 18, 2021

technical analysis
