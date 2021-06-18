Day Trading Guide for June 18, 2021

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
₹1465 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1433
1480
|
1495
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,480 levels
₹1497 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1486
1475
1510
|
1520
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,486 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
200
208
|
210
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹203 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
127
|
130
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹123 levels
₹2215 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2180
2232
|
2250
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2232 levels
₹420 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
430
|
436
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹415 levels
₹3320 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3275
3340
|
3365
The stock is witnessing buying interest. Make use of intraday dips to buy with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,300 levels
15692 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15630
15570
15750
|
15800
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,630 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
