₹1597 • HDFC Bank

1590

1575

1615

1640

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1585

₹1489 • Infosys

1480

1470

1500

1510

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock

₹431 • ITC

430

426

432

435

Go short only below 430. Stop-loss can be kept at 431

₹275 • ONGC

272

269

279

284

Go long only on a break above 279 with a stop-loss at 278

₹2955 • Reliance Ind.

2935

2910

2960

2985

Go long only above 2960. Keep the stop-loss at 2955

₹840 • SBI

836

833

842

845

Take fresh shorts below 836. Keep the stop-loss at 837

₹3832 • TCS

3820

3800

3845

3880

Go short on a break below 3820. Keep the stop-loss at 3825

23457 • Nifty 50 Futures

23400

23340

23490

23540

Go short on a break below 23400. Keep a tight stop-loss at 23420

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

