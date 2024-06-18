₹1597 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1615
1640
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1585
₹1489 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1470
1500
1510
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock
₹431 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
426
432
435
Go short only below 430. Stop-loss can be kept at 431
₹275 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
269
279
284
Go long only on a break above 279 with a stop-loss at 278
₹2955 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2935
2910
2960
2985
Go long only above 2960. Keep the stop-loss at 2955
₹840 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
836
833
842
845
Take fresh shorts below 836. Keep the stop-loss at 837
₹3832 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3820
3800
3845
3880
Go short on a break below 3820. Keep the stop-loss at 3825
23457 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23400
23340
23490
23540
Go short on a break below 23400. Keep a tight stop-loss at 23420
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
