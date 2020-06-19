Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For June 19, 2020

| Updated on June 18, 2020 Published on June 19, 2020

₹1020 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1000

975

1040

1065

The stock has closed above the crucial resistance of ₹1,000. Hence, buy the stock on dips with tight stop-loss

₹714 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

700

680

720

740

Though Infosys stays above ₹700, there is a resistance at ₹720. So, go long with tight stop-loss above ₹720

₹186 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

178

173

192

197

The stock was unable to breach the hurdle at ₹186. Initiate fresh longs if the price rallies above that level

₹83 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

81

77

87

90

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC slumps below ₹81 levels

₹1656 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1600

1700

1730

As the stock is in a strong uptrend, fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹1,600

₹179 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

172

180

184

The stock of SBI is testing the resistance at ₹180; buy the stock only if it decisively breaks out of that level

₹2038 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2030

2000

2070

2090

₹2,070 has been acting as a strong hindrace for TCS. Hence, buy the stock with tight stop-loss above ₹2,070

10075 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10000

9950

10140

10200

Consider fresh long positions with stop-loss at 10,000 as the contract has broken out of the critical resistance

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 19, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7