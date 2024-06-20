₹1658 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1635
1615
1680
1700
Buy now and on a dip to 1635; keep a stop-loss at 1615.
₹1511 • Infosys
COMMENT
1500
1485
1535
1550
Go long now and accumulate at 1485; stop-loss at 1465.
₹423 • ITC
COMMENT
420
410
430
450
Initiate buys if the stock bounces off 420; stop-loss at 410.
₹271 • ONGC
COMMENT
270
250
285
300
Appears bearish but supports ahead; refrain from trading.
₹2918 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2900
2850
2975
3000
Trading in a range. Avoid taking fresh trades now.
₹852 • SBI
COMMENT
840
825
860
880
Buy if the stock breaks out of 860; stop-loss can be at 840.
₹3801 • TCS
COMMENT
3800
3750
3840
3900
Short-term outlook is weak. But support ahead. Stay out.
23498 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
23450
23370
23600
23800
Trade in the direction of the break of 23450-23600 range.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
