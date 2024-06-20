₹1658 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1615

1680

1700

Buy now and on a dip to 1635; keep a stop-loss at 1615.

₹1511 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1535

1550

Go long now and accumulate at 1485; stop-loss at 1465.

₹423 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

410

430

450

Initiate buys if the stock bounces off 420; stop-loss at 410.

₹271 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

250

285

300

Appears bearish but supports ahead; refrain from trading.

₹2918 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2850

2975

3000

Trading in a range. Avoid taking fresh trades now.

₹852 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

840

825

860

880

Buy if the stock breaks out of 860; stop-loss can be at 840.

₹3801 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3750

3840

3900

Short-term outlook is weak. But support ahead. Stay out.

23498 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23450

23370

23600

23800

Trade in the direction of the break of 23450-23600 range.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics