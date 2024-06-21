₹1669 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1620
1680
1720
Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670
₹1515 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1490
1525
1540
Take fresh longs at 1525. Keep the stop-loss at 1520
₹423 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
417
427
429
Go short only below 421. Stop-loss can be kept at 423
₹272 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
269
264
274
277
Take fresh shorts below 269. Keep the stop-loss at 270
₹2946 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2935
2900
2975
3010
Go short only below 2935. Keep the stop-loss at 2945
₹844 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
841
836
851
856
Go short only below 841. Stop-loss can be kept at 843
₹3787 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3780
3740
3800
3830
Go short on a break below 3780. Keep the stop-loss at 3790
23598 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23500
23420
23630
23710
Go long only on a break above 23630 with a stop-loss at 23610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
