₹1669 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1620

1680

1720

Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670

₹1515 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1490

1525

1540

Take fresh longs at 1525. Keep the stop-loss at 1520

₹423 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

417

427

429

Go short only below 421. Stop-loss can be kept at 423

₹272 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

269

264

274

277

Take fresh shorts below 269. Keep the stop-loss at 270

₹2946 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2935

2900

2975

3010

Go short only below 2935. Keep the stop-loss at 2945

₹844 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

841

836

851

856

Go short only below 841. Stop-loss can be kept at 843

₹3787 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3780

3740

3800

3830

Go short on a break below 3780. Keep the stop-loss at 3790

23598 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23500

23420

23630

23710

Go long only on a break above 23630 with a stop-loss at 23610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

