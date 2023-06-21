₹1608 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1615

1630

Go long only above 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1303 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1310

1325

Go long above 1310. Stop-loss can be kept at 1305

₹453 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

447

454

457

Go long on a break above 454. Keep the stop-loss at 452

₹157 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

155

159

160

Go long now and at 156. Keep the stop-loss at 155

₹2546 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2535

2520

2580

2645

Go long now and at 25540 Keep the stop-loss at 2525

₹567 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

565

562

570

574

Wait for a rise. Go short at 569 with a stop-loss at 571

₹3227 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3215

3200

3240

3270

Go long only on a break above 3240 with a stop-loss at 3230

18880 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18820

18750

18910

19000

Wait for dips. Go long at 18830. Keep the stop-loss at 18790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   