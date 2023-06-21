₹1608 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1585
1615
1630
Go long only above 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1303 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1280
1310
1325
Go long above 1310. Stop-loss can be kept at 1305
₹453 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
447
454
457
Go long on a break above 454. Keep the stop-loss at 452
₹157 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
155
159
160
Go long now and at 156. Keep the stop-loss at 155
₹2546 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2535
2520
2580
2645
Go long now and at 25540 Keep the stop-loss at 2525
₹567 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
565
562
570
574
Wait for a rise. Go short at 569 with a stop-loss at 571
₹3227 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3215
3200
3240
3270
Go long only on a break above 3240 with a stop-loss at 3230
18880 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18820
18750
18910
19000
Wait for dips. Go long at 18830. Keep the stop-loss at 18790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
