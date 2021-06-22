Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 22, 2021

| Updated on June 21, 2021

₹1488 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1495

1520

Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,485 if the stock rallies past the resistance at ₹1,495

₹1500 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1486

1475

1510

1520

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,485

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

200

208

210

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹203

₹121 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

119

116

123

125

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss as the stock looks weak for the short-term

₹2237 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2180

2270

2300

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock breaks out of ₹2,250 levels

₹419 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

430

436

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹415 if the stock rallies past ₹425

₹3273 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3150

3350

3400

Go short in the stock of TCS if it breaches the support at ₹3,250; stop-loss can be at ₹3,320

15749 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15600

15800

15900

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 15,750 if the contract sustains above 15,800

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 22, 2021

