Day Trading Guide for June 22, 2021

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
₹1488 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1495
|
1520
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,485 if the stock rallies past the resistance at ₹1,495
₹1500 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1486
1475
1510
|
1520
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,485
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
200
208
|
210
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹203
₹121 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
119
116
123
|
125
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss as the stock looks weak for the short-term
₹2237 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2180
2270
|
2300
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock breaks out of ₹2,250 levels
₹419 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
430
|
436
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹415 if the stock rallies past ₹425
₹3273 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3150
3350
|
3400
Go short in the stock of TCS if it breaches the support at ₹3,250; stop-loss can be at ₹3,320
15749 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15700
15600
15800
|
15900
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 15,750 if the contract sustains above 15,800
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
