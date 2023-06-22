₹1636 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1595

1655

1680

Go long now and at 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1301 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1310

1325

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹447 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

444

440

451

454

Go short now and at 450. Keep the stop-loss at 453

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

159

156

163

165

Go long now and at 160. Stop-loss can be kept at 158

₹2564 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2535

2580

2635

Go long only above 2580. Keep the stop-loss at 2570

₹566 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

563

560

569

572

Go short now and at 568. Keep the stop-loss at 570

₹3257 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3190

3280

3310

Wait for dips. Go long at 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3230

18899 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18850

18750

18930

19035

Go long on a break above 18930. Keep the stop-loss at 18890

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

