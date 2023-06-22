₹1636 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1595
1655
1680
Go long now and at 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1301 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1280
1310
1325
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹447 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
444
440
451
454
Go short now and at 450. Keep the stop-loss at 453
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
159
156
163
165
Go long now and at 160. Stop-loss can be kept at 158
₹2564 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2550
2535
2580
2635
Go long only above 2580. Keep the stop-loss at 2570
₹566 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
563
560
569
572
Go short now and at 568. Keep the stop-loss at 570
₹3257 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3190
3280
3310
Wait for dips. Go long at 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3230
18899 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18850
18750
18930
19035
Go long on a break above 18930. Keep the stop-loss at 18890
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
