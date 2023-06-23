₹1644 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1595
1655
1680
Go short now and at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1660.
₹1283 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1250
1290
1300
Go short only below 1270. Keep the stop-loss at 1280
₹448 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
442
450
452
Go short now and at 449. Keep the stop-loss at 451
₹159 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
157
156
161
162
Go short now and at 160. Keep the stop-loss at 162
₹2536 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2530
2510
2560
2580
Go short below 2530. Stop-loss can be kept at 2540
₹563 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
561
558
567
570
Wait for a rise. Go short at 566. Keep the stop-loss at 568
₹3239 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3220
3200
3250
3270
Go long only on a break above 3250 with a stop-loss at 3240
18835 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18780
18740
18900
18940
Wait for dips. Go long at 18790. Keep the stop-loss at 18760
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.