₹1644 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1595

1655

1680

Go short now and at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1660.

₹1283 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1250

1290

1300

Go short only below 1270. Keep the stop-loss at 1280

₹448 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

442

450

452

Go short now and at 449. Keep the stop-loss at 451

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

157

156

161

162

Go short now and at 160. Keep the stop-loss at 162

₹2536 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2530

2510

2560

2580

Go short below 2530. Stop-loss can be kept at 2540

₹563 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

561

558

567

570

Wait for a rise. Go short at 566. Keep the stop-loss at 568

₹3239 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3220

3200

3250

3270

Go long only on a break above 3250 with a stop-loss at 3240

18835 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18780

18740

18900

18940

Wait for dips. Go long at 18790. Keep the stop-loss at 18760

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

