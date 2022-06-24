Day trading guide for June 24: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1337 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1320 1295 1355 1380 Hovering below a key resistance. Go short now and on a rise at 1345 with a stop-loss at 1365 ₹1453 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1445 1430 1460 1475 Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1445 ₹266 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 264 260 268 272 Immediate outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate at 265 with a stop-loss at 261 ₹135 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 133 130 136 139 Initiate fresh long positions only if ONGC breaks above 136. Stop-loss can be kept at 134 ₹2465 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2420 2360 2505 2560 A key short-term trend support is broken. Go short now and at 2495. Keep the stop-loss at 2525 ₹451 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 445 440 455 460 Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges ₹3309 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3280 3240 3345 3400 Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 3290 with a stop-loss at 3265 15593 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15500 15380 15620 15700 Key resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 15720 if the contract reverses lower from 15620. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.