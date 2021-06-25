Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 25, 2021

| Updated on June 24, 2021

₹1506 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1494

1480

1520

1533

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of reverses higher from ₹1,494 levels

₹1559 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1544

1532

1570

1580

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,544 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

205

207

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹205 levels

₹122 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

125

128

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹120 levels

₹2153 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2135

2115

2175

2195

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,175 levels

₹417 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

412

407

423

429

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹423 levels

₹3373 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3350

3325

3390

3410

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,350 levels

15791 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15740

15690

15860

15910

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,740 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.