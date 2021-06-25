Day Trading Guide for June 25, 2021

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
₹1506 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1494
1480
1520
|
1533
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of reverses higher from ₹1,494 levels
₹1559 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1544
1532
1570
|
1580
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,544 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
205
|
207
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹205 levels
₹122 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
125
|
128
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹120 levels
₹2153 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2135
2115
2175
|
2195
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,175 levels
₹417 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
412
407
423
|
429
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹423 levels
₹3373 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3350
3325
3390
|
3410
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,350 levels
15791 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15740
15690
15860
|
15910
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,740 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
