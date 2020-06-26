Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 26, 2020

| Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

₹1028 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1015

1000

1040

1055

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,040 levels

₹699 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

710

720

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹690 levels

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

198

195

205

208

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

79

76

84

87

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹84 levels

₹1717 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1705

1685

1735

1750

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,705 levels

₹185 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

174

190

197

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹190 levels

₹2010 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1990

1970

2030

2050

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,030 levels

10296 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10235

10175

10360

10425

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,235 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

