₹1635 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1590

1645

1660

Go short now and at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1270 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1240

1280

1300

Go short only below 1260. Keep the stop-loss at 1265

₹445 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

444

442

448

451

Initiate fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 443

₹157 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

154

160

162

Take fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 155

₹2494 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2480

2450

2520

2535

Wait for dips. Go long at 2485. Keep the stop-loss at 2470

₹557 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

554

550

560

563

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3190 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3160

3100

3210

3245

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3205. Keep the stop-loss at 3220

18716 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18660

18600

18750

18810

Go long on a break above 18750. Keep the stop-loss at 18730

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

