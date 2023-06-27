₹1635 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1590
1645
1660
Go short now and at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1270 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1240
1280
1300
Go short only below 1260. Keep the stop-loss at 1265
₹445 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
444
442
448
451
Initiate fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 443
₹157 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
154
160
162
Take fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 155
₹2494 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2480
2450
2520
2535
Wait for dips. Go long at 2485. Keep the stop-loss at 2470
₹557 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
554
550
560
563
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3190 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3160
3100
3210
3245
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3205. Keep the stop-loss at 3220
18716 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18660
18600
18750
18810
Go long on a break above 18750. Keep the stop-loss at 18730
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.