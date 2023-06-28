₹1658 • HDFC Bank

1645

1630

1675

1700

Go long now and at 1650. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640

₹1279 • Infosys

1270

1260

1280

1295

Go long on dips at 1270. Keep the stop-loss at 1265

₹445 • ITC

443

440

447

452

Go long only above 447. Keep the stop-loss at 445

₹158 • ONGC

156

153

161

163

Go long now and at 157. Stop-loss can be placed at 155

₹2496 • Reliance Ind.

2485

2465

2510

2530

Go long only above 2510. Keep the stop-loss at 2495

₹567 • SBI

563

560

571

575

Go long now and at 564. Keep the stop-loss at 562

₹3197 • TCS

3180

3155

3210

3240

Go long on a break above 3210. Keep the stop-loss at 3190

18815 • Nifty 50 Futures

18765

18700

18860

18920

Wait for dips. Go long at 18785. Keep the stop-loss at 18730

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

