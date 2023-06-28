₹1658 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1630
1675
1700
Go long now and at 1650. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640
₹1279 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1260
1280
1295
Go long on dips at 1270. Keep the stop-loss at 1265
₹445 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
443
440
447
452
Go long only above 447. Keep the stop-loss at 445
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
153
161
163
Go long now and at 157. Stop-loss can be placed at 155
₹2496 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2485
2465
2510
2530
Go long only above 2510. Keep the stop-loss at 2495
₹567 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
563
560
571
575
Go long now and at 564. Keep the stop-loss at 562
₹3197 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3155
3210
3240
Go long on a break above 3210. Keep the stop-loss at 3190
18815 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18765
18700
18860
18920
Wait for dips. Go long at 18785. Keep the stop-loss at 18730
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
