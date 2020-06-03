Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 3, 2020

| Updated on June 02, 2020 Published on June 03, 2020

₹1000 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

985

970

1015

1030

The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,015 levels

₹708 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

700

690

715

725

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹700 levels

₹197 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

195

192

200

203

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹200 levels

₹84 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

81

78

87

90

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹87 levels

₹1536 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1550

1575

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in dips while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,520 levels

₹170 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

159

175

180

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of SBI with a stiff stop-loss placed at ₹164 levels

₹2046 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2020

2000

2065

2085

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2020 levels

9962 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9900

9830

10020

10100

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,900 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 03, 2020

