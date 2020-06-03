Day Trading Guide for June 3, 2020

₹1000 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
985
970
1015
|
1030
The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,015 levels
₹708 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
700
690
715
|
725
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹700 levels
₹197 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
192
200
|
203
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹200 levels
₹84 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
81
78
87
|
90
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹87 levels
₹1536 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1550
|
1575
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in dips while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,520 levels
₹170 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
164
159
175
|
180
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of SBI with a stiff stop-loss placed at ₹164 levels
₹2046 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2020
2000
2065
|
2085
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2020 levels
9962 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9900
9830
10020
|
10100
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,900 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
