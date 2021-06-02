Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For June 3, 2021

₹1504 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1517

1530

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,490 levels

₹1379 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1355

1390

1404

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,390 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

212

215

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹212

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

113

120

123

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹115 levels

₹2201 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2185

2170

2215

2230

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹2,215 levels

₹437 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

432

426

443

448

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹432 levels

₹3129 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3110

3085

3153

3180

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,153 levels

15616 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15560

15500

15680

15730

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 15,680 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

