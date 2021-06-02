Day Trading Guide For June 3, 2021

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
₹1504 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1517
|
1530
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,490 levels
₹1379 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1365
1355
1390
|
1404
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,390 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
212
|
215
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹212
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
113
120
|
123
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹115 levels
₹2201 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2185
2170
2215
|
2230
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹2,215 levels
₹437 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
432
426
443
|
448
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹432 levels
₹3129 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3110
3085
3153
|
3180
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,153 levels
15616 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15560
15500
15680
|
15730
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 15,680 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
