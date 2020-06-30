Day Trading Guide for June 30, 2020

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1060
1045
1085
|
1100
As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1060
₹731 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
725
700
745
|
760
Go long with stop-loss at ₹700 as the stock is likely to rise on the back of the support between ₹700 and ₹725
₹197 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
187
202
|
205
ITC, though positive, is struggling to sustain above ₹200; so, buy with tight stop-loss only on a strong breakout
₹82 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
79
76
84
|
87
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC decisively breaks below support at ₹82
₹1723 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1715
1685
1735
|
1755
Even as the trend is bullish, the stock is charting a sideways trend. So, buy above ₹1,735 with tight stop-loss
₹179 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
174
170
184
|
190
Since the price action is bearish biased, consider fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹184
₹2101 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2050
2000
2130
|
2180
Initiate fresh long positions in the stock of TCS if it decisively breaks out of ₹2130; stop-loss can be at ₹2100
10262 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10200
10150
10300
|
10360
Either buy with tight stop-loss if it reverses higher from 10,200 or buy with tight stop-loss if it rallies above 10,300
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...