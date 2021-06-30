Day Trading Guide for June 30, 2021

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
₹1501 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1470
1512
|
1525
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,485 levels
₹1562 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1540
1574
|
1585
The stock of Infosys is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short on a decline below ₹1,550 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
205
|
207
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC gains above ₹205 levels
₹119 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
117
114
122
|
125
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹122 levels
₹2087 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2104
|
2125
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,104 levels
₹421 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
426
|
431
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹426 levels
₹3336 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3320
3300
3360
|
3380
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹3,320 levels
15785 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15730
15670
15840
|
15900
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,840 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
