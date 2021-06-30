Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 30, 2021

| Updated on June 29, 2021

₹1501 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1470

1512

1525

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,485 levels

₹1562 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1540

1574

1585

The stock of Infosys is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short on a decline below ₹1,550 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

205

207

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC gains above ₹205 levels

₹119 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

117

114

122

125

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹122 levels

₹2087 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2104

2125

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,104 levels

₹421 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

426

431

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹426 levels

₹3336 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3300

3360

3380

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹3,320 levels

15785 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15730

15670

15840

15900

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,840 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 30, 2021

stock market
