₹1676 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1645
1680
1700
Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1675
₹1294 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1280
1310
1330
Go long above 1310. Stop-loss can be kept at 1305
₹449 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
447
443
452
456
Go long now and at 448. Keep the stop-loss at 446
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
153
161
163
Go long now and at 157. Keep the stop-loss at 155
₹2530 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2510
2485
2540
2580
Go long only above 2540. Keep the stop-loss at 2530
₹571 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
568
563
575
578
Wait for dips. Go long at 569 with a stop-loss at 567
₹3223 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3180
3235
3260
Go long on a break above 3235. Keep the stop-loss at 3225
19082 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19020
18910
19130
19200
Wait for dips. Go long at 19010. Keep the stop-loss at 18980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.