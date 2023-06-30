₹1676 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1645

1680

1700

Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1675

₹1294 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1310

1330

Go long above 1310. Stop-loss can be kept at 1305

₹449 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

447

443

452

456

Go long now and at 448. Keep the stop-loss at 446

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

153

161

163

Go long now and at 157. Keep the stop-loss at 155

₹2530 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2510

2485

2540

2580

Go long only above 2540. Keep the stop-loss at 2530

₹571 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

568

563

575

578

Wait for dips. Go long at 569 with a stop-loss at 567

₹3223 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3180

3235

3260

Go long on a break above 3235. Keep the stop-loss at 3225

19082 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19020

18910

19130

19200

Wait for dips. Go long at 19010. Keep the stop-loss at 18980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   