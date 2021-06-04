Day Trading Guide for June 4, 2021

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
₹1520 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1508
1493
1530
|
1544
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,508 levels
₹1389 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1370
1400
|
1412
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,400 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
212
|
215
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock ITC moves beyond ₹212 levels
₹122 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
125
|
128
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Make use of dips to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss
₹2209 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2170
2225
|
2245
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,225 levels
₹439 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
433
426
445
|
450
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹433
₹3141 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3120
3100
3160
|
3180
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS slips below ₹3,120 levels
15712 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15650
15600
15760
|
15810
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,650 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...