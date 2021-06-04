Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 4, 2021

| Updated on June 03, 2021

₹1520 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1508

1493

1530

1544

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,508 levels

₹1389 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1370

1400

1412

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,400 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

212

215

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock ITC moves beyond ₹212 levels

₹122 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

125

128

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Make use of dips to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss

₹2209 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2190

2170

2225

2245

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,225 levels

₹439 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

433

426

445

450

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹433

₹3141 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3120

3100

3160

3180

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS slips below ₹3,120 levels

15712 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15650

15600

15760

15810

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,650 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.