Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 8, 2021

| Updated on June 07, 2021

₹1499 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1525

1550

The stock is trading near a range bottom of ₹1,490; consider buy for intraday with a tight stop-loss

₹1389 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1370

1400

1412

Consider initiating fresh long positions stop-loss at ₹1,378 if the stock breaks out of ₹1,400

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

214

216

Buy the stock of ITC for intraday with stop-loss at ₹209 as it shows bullish bias

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

120

126

130

Monday's decline is largely a corrective decline; so, one can go long with a tight stop-loss

₹2227 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2150

2270

2300

Fresh long positions with tight stop can be executed as the stock is likely to witness further rally

₹432 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

420

436

440

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock slips below ₹430

₹3183 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3140

3100

3250

3300

Since ₹3,185 is a resistance, go long in the stock above that level with stop-loss at ₹3,140

15785 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15750

15700

15800

15850

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract goes past the hurdle at 15,800

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 08, 2021

