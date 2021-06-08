Day Trading Guide for June 8, 2021

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
₹1499 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1525
|
1550
The stock is trading near a range bottom of ₹1,490; consider buy for intraday with a tight stop-loss
₹1389 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1370
1400
|
1412
Consider initiating fresh long positions stop-loss at ₹1,378 if the stock breaks out of ₹1,400
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
214
|
216
Buy the stock of ITC for intraday with stop-loss at ₹209 as it shows bullish bias
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
124
120
126
|
130
Monday's decline is largely a corrective decline; so, one can go long with a tight stop-loss
₹2227 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2150
2270
|
2300
Fresh long positions with tight stop can be executed as the stock is likely to witness further rally
₹432 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
420
436
|
440
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock slips below ₹430
₹3183 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3140
3100
3250
|
3300
Since ₹3,185 is a resistance, go long in the stock above that level with stop-loss at ₹3,140
15785 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15750
15700
15800
|
15850
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract goes past the hurdle at 15,800
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...