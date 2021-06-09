Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 9, 2021

| Updated on June 08, 2021

₹1485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1455

1500

1515

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,500 levels

₹1414 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1426

1440

The stock of Infosys has surpassed a key resistance at ₹1,400. Buy on declines with fixed stop-loss

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

208

216

219

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹211 levels

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

121

118

127

130

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹127 levels

₹2218 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2180

2240

2260

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2,200 levels

₹427 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

422

415

432

439

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹422 levels

₹3212 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3170

3230

3250

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,190 levels

15768 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15640

15820

15875

As long as the contract trades above 15,700 the near term stays positive. Tread with caution

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 09, 2021

technical analysis
