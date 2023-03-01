₹1601 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1595
1580
1610
1625
Go long above 1610. Stop-loss can be kept at 1605
₹1487 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1450
1505
1520
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1500 with a stop-loss at 1510
₹377 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
375
372
379
382
Go short below 375. Stop-loss can be placed at 377
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
148
153
155
Initiate fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 154
₹2322 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2310
2290
2340
2360
Go short on a rise at 2335. Keep the stop-loss at 2345
₹523 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
519
516
526
530
Mixed. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock
₹3314 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3265
3350
3380
Wait for a rise. Initiate shorts at 3345 with a stop-loss at 3360
17406 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17340
17260
17480
17540
Go short on a reversal from 17480. Keep the stop-loss at 17510
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
