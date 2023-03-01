₹1601 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1580

1610

1625

Go long above 1610. Stop-loss can be kept at 1605

₹1487 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1450

1505

1520

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1500 with a stop-loss at 1510

₹377 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

375

372

379

382

Go short below 375. Stop-loss can be placed at 377

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

148

153

155

Initiate fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 154

₹2322 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2310

2290

2340

2360

Go short on a rise at 2335. Keep the stop-loss at 2345

₹523 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

519

516

526

530

Mixed. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock

₹3314 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3265

3350

3380

Wait for a rise. Initiate shorts at 3345 with a stop-loss at 3360

17406 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17340

17260

17480

17540

Go short on a reversal from 17480. Keep the stop-loss at 17510

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

