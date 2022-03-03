Day Trading Guide for March 3, 2022

₹1374 • HDFC Bank
1350
1300
1400
1420
Just above a strong support at 1350. Short if this is breached; stop-loss at 1375.
₹1703 • Infosys
1660
1600
1750
1780
Consolidating sideways and can rise within it. Go long now and at 1680 with a stop-loss at 1650
₹215 • ITC
213
210
218
221
Near-term bias is positive. Go long only on a break above 218. Keep the stop-loss at 215
₹162 • ONGC
156
151
163
167
High risk appetite traders can go long now and accumulate at 157. Stop-loss can be kept at 154
₹2399 • Reliance Ind.
2350
2310
2400
2475
Immediate outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips to 2350 with a stop-loss at 2310
₹474 • SBI
468
455
484
492
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 492. Keep the stop-loss at 495
₹3546 • TCS
3500
3450
3575
3625
Can rise in the near-term. Go long now and accumulate at 3520. Stop-loss can be placed at 3490
16613 • Nifty 50 Futures
16600
16400
16880
17100
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16720 only if the contract breaks below 16600.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 03, 2022