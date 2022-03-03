hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 3, 2022

Updated on: Mar 02, 2022

₹1374 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1300

1400

1420

Just above a strong support at 1350. Short if this is breached; stop-loss at 1375.

₹1703 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1600

1750

1780

Consolidating sideways and can rise within it. Go long now and at 1680 with a stop-loss at 1650

₹215 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

210

218

221

Near-term bias is positive. Go long only on a break above 218. Keep the stop-loss at 215

₹162 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

151

163

167

High risk appetite traders can go long now and accumulate at 157. Stop-loss can be kept at 154

₹2399 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2310

2400

2475

Immediate outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips to 2350 with a stop-loss at 2310

₹474 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

468

455

484

492

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 492. Keep the stop-loss at 495

₹3546 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3450

3575

3625

Can rise in the near-term. Go long now and accumulate at 3520. Stop-loss can be placed at 3490

16613 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16600

16400

16880

17100

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16720 only if the contract breaks below 16600.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 03, 2022
technical analysis

