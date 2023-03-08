₹1626 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1600
1640
1670
Go long now and at 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1595
₹1507 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1475
1530
1545
Wait for dips. Go long at 1500 with a stop-loss at 1490
₹388 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
385
383
392
395
Go long on bounce from 385 with a stop-loss at 384
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
154
160
164
Go long above 160. Stop-loss can be kept at 158
₹2408 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2395
2380
2425
2450
Go long on dips at 2400. Keep the stop-loss at 2390
₹562 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
559
556
565
568
Wait for dips. Go long at 560. Keep the stop-loss at 558
₹3371 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3355
3340
3390
3410
Wait for dips and go long at 3360. Keep the stop-loss at 3345
17779 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17730
17620
17850
17915
Go long on a bounce from 17730. Keep the stop-loss at 17690
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.