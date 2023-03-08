₹1626 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1600

1640

1670

Go long now and at 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1595

₹1507 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1475

1530

1545

Wait for dips. Go long at 1500 with a stop-loss at 1490

₹388 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

385

383

392

395

Go long on bounce from 385 with a stop-loss at 384

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

154

160

164

Go long above 160. Stop-loss can be kept at 158

₹2408 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2395

2380

2425

2450

Go long on dips at 2400. Keep the stop-loss at 2390

₹562 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

559

556

565

568

Wait for dips. Go long at 560. Keep the stop-loss at 558

₹3371 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3355

3340

3390

3410

Wait for dips and go long at 3360. Keep the stop-loss at 3345

17779 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17730

17620

17850

17915

Go long on a bounce from 17730. Keep the stop-loss at 17690

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

