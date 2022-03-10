Day Trading Guide for March 10, 2022

₹1371 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1330
1385
|
1400
Resistances ahead. Go short if the stock breaks below 1360. Keep the stop-loss at 1375
₹1813 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1790
1760
1840
|
1865
Uptrend can reverse. Go short now and at 1835. Stop-loss can be placed at 1855
₹229 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
227
223
231
|
233
Has room to rise in the near-term. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 225
₹175 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
168
178
|
183
Coming closer to a support. Go long with a stop-loss at 169 if the stock bounces from 172.
₹2354 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2325
2305
2395
|
2420
Upmove can halt. Wait for a rise and go short at 2390. Stop-loss can be placed at 2410
₹452 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
438
460
|
475
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 454 only if the stock breaks above 460.
₹3633 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3610
3555
3690
|
3715
Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on dips at 3620. Keep the stop-loss at 3585
16385 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16230
16070
17480
|
16750
Has room to rise before reversing lower. Go long on a break above 17480 with a stop-loss at 17360
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 10, 2022