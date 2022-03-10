hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 10, 2022

Updated on: Mar 09, 2022

₹1371 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1330

1385

1400

Resistances ahead. Go short if the stock breaks below 1360. Keep the stop-loss at 1375

₹1813 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1790

1760

1840

1865

Uptrend can reverse. Go short now and at 1835. Stop-loss can be placed at 1855

₹229 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

227

223

231

233

Has room to rise in the near-term. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 225

₹175 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

168

178

183

Coming closer to a support. Go long with a stop-loss at 169 if the stock bounces from 172.

₹2354 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2325

2305

2395

2420

Upmove can halt. Wait for a rise and go short at 2390. Stop-loss can be placed at 2410

₹452 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

438

460

475

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 454 only if the stock breaks above 460.

₹3633 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3610

3555

3690

3715

Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on dips at 3620. Keep the stop-loss at 3585

16385 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16230

16070

17480

16750

Has room to rise before reversing lower. Go long on a break above 17480 with a stop-loss at 17360

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 10, 2022
technical analysis

