Day Trading Guide for March 11, 2022

₹1382 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1335
1400
|
1420
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh shorts at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 1405
₹1825 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1810
1790
1840
|
1875
Near-term top is likely. Go short now and accumulate at 1835. Keep the stop-loss at 1855
₹232 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
228
225
235
|
237
Key resistances coming up. Go short with a stop-loss at 238 if the stock turns down from 235.
₹174 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
167
177
|
182
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 175 only if the stock breaks below 172.
₹2393 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2345
2320
2400
|
2425
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 2400. Stop-loss can be kept at 2370
₹469 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
454
473
|
478
Can see a corrective fall. Go short now and on a rise at 471. Keep the stop-loss at 476
₹3620 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3580
3550
3655
|
3700
Trend is turning down. Go short now and on a rise at 3645. Stop-loss can be kept at 3670
16566 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16460
16300
16750
|
16830
Bias is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 16680. Keep the stop-loss at 16780.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 11, 2022