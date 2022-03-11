hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 11, 2022

Updated on: Mar 10, 2022

₹1382 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1335

1400

1420

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh shorts at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 1405

₹1825 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1810

1790

1840

1875

Near-term top is likely. Go short now and accumulate at 1835. Keep the stop-loss at 1855

₹232 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

228

225

235

237

Key resistances coming up. Go short with a stop-loss at 238 if the stock turns down from 235.

₹174 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

167

177

182

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 175 only if the stock breaks below 172.

₹2393 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2345

2320

2400

2425

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 2400. Stop-loss can be kept at 2370

₹469 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

454

473

478

Can see a corrective fall. Go short now and on a rise at 471. Keep the stop-loss at 476

₹3620 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3580

3550

3655

3700

Trend is turning down. Go short now and on a rise at 3645. Stop-loss can be kept at 3670

16566 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16460

16300

16750

16830

Bias is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 16680. Keep the stop-loss at 16780.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 11, 2022
technical analysis

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you