Day Trading Guide for March 12, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1555 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1525
1570
|
1588
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,570 levels
₹1368 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1355
1343
1380
|
1395
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,355 levels
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
202
209
|
212
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹204 levels
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
109
117
|
120
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹112 levels
₹2181 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2160
2140
2200
|
2220
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,200 levels
₹387 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
383
378
393
|
398
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹393 levels
₹3071 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3050
3030
3092
|
3115
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,050 levels
15209 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15160
15100
15260
|
15318
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,160 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
