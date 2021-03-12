Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 12, 2021

| Updated on March 11, 2021

₹1555 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1525

1570

1588

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,570 levels

₹1368 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1343

1380

1395

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,355 levels

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

202

209

212

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹204 levels

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

109

117

120

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹112 levels

₹2181 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2160

2140

2200

2220

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,200 levels

₹387 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

383

378

393

398

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹393 levels

₹3071 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3050

3030

3092

3115

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,050 levels

15209 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15160

15100

15260

15318

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,160 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 12, 2021
technical analysis
stocks and shares
