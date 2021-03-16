Day Trading Guide for March 16, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1529 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1513
1500
1544
|
1557
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,544 levels
₹1373 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1346
1384
|
1395
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,360 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
201
207
|
210
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹207 levels
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
109
117
|
120
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹112 levels
₹2108 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2085
2065
2130
|
2150
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,130
₹383 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
376
370
388
|
394
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹376 levels
₹3062 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3040
3020
3080
|
3110
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,040 levels
14968 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14910
14840
15040
|
15100
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 15,040 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
