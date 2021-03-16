Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 16, 2021

| Updated on March 15, 2021

₹1529 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1513

1500

1544

1557

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,544 levels

₹1373 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1346

1384

1395

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,360 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

201

207

210

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹207 levels

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

109

117

120

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹112 levels

₹2108 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2130

2150

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,130

₹383 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

376

370

388

394

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹376 levels

₹3062 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3040

3020

3080

3110

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,040 levels

14968 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14910

14840

15040

15100

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 15,040 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 16, 2021
